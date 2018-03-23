The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 27 March 2018.



ISIN DK0060946192. --------------------------------------------------- Name Investin Optimal Livscyklus 2040-50 --------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 153222 --------------------------------------------------- Short name INIOL2040-50 --------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK --------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66



