Construction and property development business Henry Boot posted a rise in full-year profit on Friday as revenue increased and it hailed a good start to 2018. In the year to the end of December 2017, pre-tax profit was up 40% to £55.4m on revenue of £408.5m, up 33% from the previous year. Earnings per share were 49% higher at 32.1p and the company proposed a final dividend of 5.20p, giving a total for the year of 8p, up 14%. Meanwhile, net asset value per share rose 15% to 203p. The group said ...

