Gold exploration and production company Serabi Gold saw its shares leap by over 30% on Friday as news surfaced of a $15m investment from a private equity firm. The strategic investment by Greenstone Resources will see it acquire a 29.82% interest in Serabi through a subscription for 297,759,419 new ordinary shares or 0.5 pence each at a price of 3.6 pence per share. Mark Sawyer, a partner of Greenstone Resources, will immediately join Serabi's board following the investment. A company statement ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...