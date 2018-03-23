Crawshaw Group's chief executive and finance director have resigned from the value butcher, which revealed trading has been challenging in the first few weeks of its new financial year. Chief executive Noel Collett told the board he wanted to step down but will remain in his role until a replacement CEO is appointed to ensure an orderly handover. Likewise, chief financial officer Alan Richardson also handed in his badge and his cleaver in order to take up another job. He will leave in early ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...