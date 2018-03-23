Orders for goods made to last more than three years, a key indicator of trends in business investment, jumped past forecasts last month amid increased demand for transport equipment, including for civilian and military aircraft. Total durable goods orders increased by 3.1% month-on-month in February to reach $247.7bn, according to the Department of Commerce. In January, total orders had fallen by 3.5%. Economists had forecast a rise of just 1.6%. Excluding transportation, orders were higher by ...

