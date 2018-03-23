

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc



Results of General Meeting



At the General Meeting of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc (the 'Company') held today, the resolution set out in the notice of general meeting of the Company dated 12 February 2018 (the Resolution') was passed with the requisite majority.



Details of the proxy votes in respect of the Resolution received as at 12.00pm on 21 March 2018 by Equiniti are set out below:



+----------+------------+-------------+------------+-----------+------------+ |Resolution|For |Discretionary|Against | |Withheld | +----------+------------+-------------+------------+-----------+------------+ | |No. of Votes|No. of Votes |No. of Votes|Total Votes|No. of Votes| | |% of votes |% of votes |% of votes |% of votes |% of votes | +----------+------------+-------------+------------+-----------+------------+ |1 |6,632,747 |174,540 |177,312 |6,984,599 |- | | | | | | | | | |94.96% |2.50% |2.54% |100.00% | | +----------+------------+-------------+------------+-----------+------------+



A copy of the Resolution will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available to the public for viewing online at the following web-site address: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.



Further to the passing of the Resolution, the cancellation of the listing of the Company's shares on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority will take place at 7.30 am on 26 March 2018.



For additional information, please contact:



Stuart Brookes Company Secretary Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc 01253 754740



