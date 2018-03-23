Vitro Diagnostics, Inc.: Vitro Bio-Pharma 1st Quarter 2018 Financial Results of Operations

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2018 / Vitro Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC PINK: VODG), dba Vitro BioPharma, announced its 1st quarter ended January 31st, 2018 financial results of operations.

Vitro Diagnostics Inc. ("Vitro") is pleased to announce a record 1st quarter in Stem Cell Revenues. Vitro recorded 1st quarter revenues of $87,185 vs $57,041 an increase of 53% over the same comparative quarter last year. In addition, Stem Cell therapies accounted for 55% of the revenues up from 21% of the revenues in the prior comparative quarter last year. Current quarter stem cell revenues from our advanced stem cell therapies with our offshore partners were $48,530 for the 1st quarter ended January 31, 2018, vs $12,000 for the first quarter ended January 31, 2017.

The company's gross profit margins improved to 68% up from 64% in the comparative prior year's quarter. Gross margin improvement is in line with the strategic direction of the company to expand the market in its offshore Stem Cell Therapies. The company's clean-room lab expansion last year and increase in its batch Stem Cell manufacturing and production capacity to 2 Billion cells per harvest, using its patent-pending cell line, has increased efficiencies and lowered the cost per harvest.

Overall expenses increased in the quarter to $110,133 from $62,257 in the prior year's comparative quarter. The increase in expenses reflects the addition of additional team resources as the Company expands its capability to service its strategic direction of offshore Stem Cell sales. The company has added internal operations staff in the stem cell lab; outside consultants supporting its efforts towards CLIA and ISO certification as well as the addition of internal accounting, finance, and administrative support staff.

The company's CEO and major shareholder continues to support the company with advances and deferred salary to provide working capital for the company to grow forward. During the quarter the company also added $75,000 of secured convertible notes receivable to support its expansion activities to be realized during the year.

The company is in discussions with its CEO and major shareholder regarding the conversion of his debts to equity under a re-capitalization plan that is in the interest of the debtholders and shareholders. Such discussions could result in the issuance of approximately 20M shares for the conversion of approximately $1M in debts to stock at $0.05 cents per share. This would increase the outstanding share capital to approximately 50M shares on a fully diluted basis. Such a re-capitalization has not yet been affected but it is being actively discussed amongst the company's board and advisors.

During the quarter the company achieved and pursed the following company objectives;

Developed Stem Cell Therapy of TBI to Pre-market Status:

TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) affects about 2 million Americans per year with therapy options limited to rehabilitation/palliative care. We developed our products & services to pre-market, beta testing levels. Our products include a nutraceutical formulation known to activate human stem cells together with diagnostic services providing biomarker profiling together with advanced brain imaging procedures. Our accomplishments included:

-Filing Trade Mark Registration with the USTPO for Brain Grow Technologies™

-Submission of CLIA application. Vitro Biopharma's clinical laboratory for biomarker profiling is now CLIA-registered and we anticipate certification soon.

-Expansion of partnership development to support TBI and other applications of our platform including Stroke, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's Disease, etc.

-Developed products (including labeling & logo) and services to commercial status. The NutraVivo™ Brand of nutraceuticals is being launched. These are natural substances that activate stem cells to enhance recovery from injury such as TBI, etc while also enhancing overall cellular health.

Accelerated the Company's Marketing Program

Research and Development

-Updated its website and SEO-Established initial social media presence-Developed and expanded off-shore stem cell therapy partnerships.

-Developing stem cell products for use in cosmetic applications including skin rejuvenation and regeneration.

-Developing alternative forms of stem cells for enhanced distribution logistics and deployment methods

Dr. Jim Musick, CEO of Vitro Biopharma, said, "We are very pleased with the increased revenue growth during our first quarter 2018. We are continuing to develop our business model including the growth of revenue from combined research product sales and revenues from off-shore markets for our clinical products and services.

This began about 5 years ago with sales of Clinical Grade MSC-Gro™ to support OA clinical trials in Australia. In 2017, we began sales of clinical grade stem cells to the DaVinci Centre in Grand Cayman Island that continued to grow in early 2018. We continue to expand off-shore partnerships for additional indications and revenue growth for the Company. In addition, we are beginning the initial marketing of our Stem Cell Therapy for Traumatic Brain Injury. Our products include a novel and patent-pending formulation of natural substances known to activate human stem cells together with diagnostic procedures to access molecular and brain structural injury and their response to therapy. Since we rely on unique combinations/formulations of natural dietary supplements, this therapeutic intervention is not subject to FDA regulation and our diagnostic procedures are conducted in compliance with CLIA. The TBI initiative will be initially launched in the US. In addition, we are considering the FDA's fast-track approval of stem cell therapies (RMAT) for transplants including novel deployment methods to treat TBI, Parkinson's disease, Stroke and Alzheimer's disease."

In summary, Vitro Biopharma is advancing as a key player in regenerative medicine with 10-years' experience in the development and commercialization of stem cell products for research, recognized by a Best in Practice Technology Innovation Leadership Award for Stem Cell Tools and Technology and a growing track record of successful translation to therapy. We plan to leverage our proprietary technology platform to the establishment of international Stem Cell Centers of Excellence and regulatory approvals in the US.

Sincerely yours,

James R. Musick, Ph.D.

President, CEO & Chairman of the Board

Forward-Looking Statements

Vitro Diagnostics Income Statement;

Vitro Diagnostics, Inc.

First Quarter Ended January 31st.

2018 2017 Stem Cell Therapies 48,530 12,000 Stem Cell Products 33,033 41,822 Other 5,622 3,219 Total Revenues 87,185 57,041 COGS 28,218 32 % 20,753 36 % Gross Profit 58,967 68 % 36,288 64 % SGA Expenses 51,387 19,490 Office Expenses 7,421 7,060 Legal, Accounting and Banking Fees 4,167 3,555 Laboratory R&D & Quality Control 39,045 25,142 Depreciation and Amortization 8,113 7,010 Total Expenses 110,133 62,257 Net Operating Profit (Loss) (51,166 ) (25,969 ) Non Cash Interest on Secured Notes Payable (5,771 ) Non Cash Interest on Shareholder Debt (37,135 ) (34,844 ) Net Income (Loss) (94,072 ) (60,813 )

Vitro Diagnositics Inc.

First Quarter ended January 31st,

Balance Sheet

2018 2017 ASSETS Cash 564 2,465 Accounts Receivable 56,921 41,041 Inventory 14,403 17,812 Current Assets 71,888 61,318 Fixed Assets 151,048 51,786 Intangible and other Assets 49,322 40,724 Total Assets 272,258 153,828 LIABILITIES Trade Accounts Payable 70,785 171,792 Bank Credit Cards 44,273 29,227 Capital Lease Obligaitons 18,544 11,495 Current Liabiities 133,602 212,514 Secured Notes and Other Payables 366,187 Capital Lease Obligations 68,241 Shareholder Accrued Comp. Payable 1,243,889 1,243,889 Shareholder Debts Payable 1,586,327 1,392,957 Long Term Liabilities 3,264,644 2,636,846 Total Liabilities 3,398,246 2,849,360 SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY Common Stock 21,432 20,372 Paid in Capital 5,508,387 5,456,447 Retained Earnings (8,561,735 ) (8,111,537 ) Net Income (94,072 ) (60,814 ) Total Equity (3,125,988 ) (2,695,532 ) TOTAL LIABILITES AND EQUITY 272,258 153,828

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

For the quarter ended January 31st,





2018 Net Loss (94,072 ) Non Cash Depreciation 8,113 Amortization of Intangible Assets, net 870 Increase in current and other Assets 29,597 Increase in Current and other Liabilities 11,763 Principal payments on capital leases (5,937 ) Net cash generated from operations 44,406 Cashflows from Investing Activities Halo Intercompany Account,net Purchases of equipment (2,725 ) Equipment Financed Draws on lines of credit, net 2,438 Secured Notes Payable Increase in Shareholder Debt 5,000 Non Cash Services provided for Stock Non Cash Secured Note Interest 5,771 Non Cash Shareholder Note Interest 37,135 Net Cash provided by Financing Activities 47,619 Net Change in Cash (2,047 ) Cash Beginning of the quarter Oct 31st 2017 2,612 Cash End of the quarter Januray 31, 2018 565

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDER EQUITY

Shares Par Value Paid in Capital Balance October 31, 2017 21,431,822 21,431 5,508,387 Balance January 31, 2018 21,431,822 21,431 5,508,387

