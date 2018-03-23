Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Advises Achieve One on Its Investment by Ardenton Capital

Boxwood Continues to Build Upon its Track Record in the Middle Market

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2018 / Boxwood Partners, a boutique investment bank focused on successful advisory for over a decade, is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Achieve One, LLC ("Achieve") in its investment by Ardenton Capital Corporation ("Ardenton"), a global private equity group with offices in the U.S., Canada and U.K. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Achieve One is a leading integrator of customized technology-based solutions for a diversified base of Fortune 1000 customers. Achieve offers an integrated suite of both products and services allowing its customers to drive innovation through IT. By leveraging its strategic partnerships, Achieve One is a trusted, value-added service provider that offers support for mission-critical business applications.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Mike Thomas and his team at Achieve One," said James Livingstone, CEO of Ardenton. "They have developed an exceptional reputation through their customer-first approach as a trusted, value-added partner for their clients. Their core capabilities and products have allowed the business to truly differentiate itself and remain well-positioned for future growth. We look forward to continuing to build on the foundation the Achieve team has established and provided the resources to pursue new opportunities."

Mike Thomas, Co-Founder, and CEO of Achieve said, "The Boxwood team drove a well-structured process that exceeded all of our expectations. Boxwood was very professional, process-oriented, and really helped us find the ideal partner and transaction for the next growth phase of our business."

Craig Warznak, Vice President from Ardenton, added, "Boxwood played a valuable role in connecting us with an outstanding team and helping us facilitate a successful transaction. We'd like to thank them for their hard work and professional guidance throughout the transaction process."

The Achieve One transaction was led by Boxwood Partners' Managing Partner J. Patrick Galleher and Director Brian Alas.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC (www.boxwoodpartnersllc.com), is a boutique investment bank based in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve.

About Achieve One

Achieve One, LLC is a rapidly expanding IT architecture and services organization based in Richmond, Virginia, with other offices in the mid-Atlantic. Achieve One works with its clients to deliver innovative technology solutions that help accelerate growth while maintaining business continuity, compliance, and security. For more information, please visit www.achieve-1.com.

About Ardenton Capital Corporation

Ardenton is a global private equity corporation, focused on meaningful business partnerships and long-term growth. Investing alongside passionate owners and management teams, Ardenton acquires stakes in profitable, well-established, cash-flowing private businesses. Ardenton works to remove constraints for its business partners and provides operating and financial support with a long-term view on value creation. Ardenton has offices in Canada (Vancouver, Edmonton, Toronto, Guelph), the United States (Dallas, Philadelphia, Chicago) and the United Kingdom (Manchester, London).

Contact:

J. Patrick Galleher

Phone: +1 (804) 343-3441

E-mail: pgalleher@boxwoodpartnersllc.com

SOURCE: Boxwood Partners, LLC