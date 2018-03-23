The global all-flash array (AFA) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global all-flash array market by end-user that includes enterprises, HDCs, and CSPs. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: growing use of AFA in data centers

The emergence of technologies such as cloud computing and big data analytics has demanded the construction of more data centers around the world. The popularity of social media and IoT has increased the need for data centers to store and process data and retrieve it fast accurately. Data centers have infrastructures such as storage, servers, and networks that connect physical infrastructure and web-based interfaces.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forIT hardware research, "The organizations are looking for modern design techniques to develop data centers to enhance user access scalability, reliability, and efficiency. The deployment of AFAsin data centers enhances the efficiency of primary storage workloads and high-performance computing. Thus, the demand for AFAs is increasing in data centers."

Market trend: growing focus on enhancing customer experience and expectations

Vendors are concentrating on providing differentiated products and related services to increase their market share and remain competitive. This is to improve the customer experience by providing flexible business models. One of the storage business model provided by a prominent vendor has a cloud-based-like approach to on-premise storage. It provides customers a subscription-based storage experience. It takes a different approach to provide upgrades to software and hardware. This storage business model assures end-users that no TB of storage is re-purchased.

Market challenge: issues related to the reliability of AFAs

The flash storages have limited write cycles. They go through many program-erase (P/E) cycles during their lifetime. During each P/E cycle, the high electric fields are applied to the tunnel oxide that increases stress. The tunnel oxide is a thin oxide, which causes other effects such as erratic bits and over-programming that can lead to reading errors. The performance of the tunnel oxide defines the reliability of the entire memory. Therefore, vendors must determine the right process of tunnel oxide creation in terms of thickness, material, growth, defectivity, and interface.

