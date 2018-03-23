

Octopus Titan VCT plc



23 March 2018



Offer for Subscription



Octopus Titan VCT plc (the 'Company') announces that further to the offer for subscription by the Company for new ordinary shares (the 'Offer') to raise up to £120 million, with an over allotment facility of £80 million, in the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 tax years, as set out in a prospectus dated 5 September 2017, the Board of the Company declares that the Offer is now fully subscribed and closed with effect from 3.00 p.m. on 23 March 2018 in respect of new applications.



The next allotments in the 2017/18 tax year will take place on 23 March 2018 and 5 April 2018 for direct debit investors and for all other applications. The allotment for applications in the 2018/19 tax year will take place on 11 April 2018.



For further enquiries, please contact:



Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663



