KISS Hosts 'Commonwealth Big Lunch'

BHUBANESWAR, India, March 23, 2018

Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Bhubaneswar, a sister-concern of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), in partnership with British Council India hosted the 'Commonwealth Big Lunch' on March 23. More than 30,000 staff and indigenous students of the institute took lunch with High Commissioners, Deputy High Commissioners and representatives from the High Commissions of 53 Commonwealth countries and British Council at a time at one place.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/658124/KIIT_KISS_Commonwealth_Big_Lunch.jpg )



The delegates were accorded a traditional welcome by the students upon their arrival at KISS. They joined in various programmes at KIIT and KISS on 23rd March and took lunch with 27,000 students of KISS from 12 noon to 1 pm. They visited the handicraft exhibition by KISS students, inaugurated the Commonwealth Hall in KISS campus and interacted with the students of KISS. The delegates also released 53 white pigeons as a symbol of peace and harmony in the world. Ten different dishes prepared in KISS Mega Kitchen were served in the Big Lunch, for which an amount of Rs. 30 lakh was provided by the British Council.

British Council is celebrating its 70 years of inception in the Commonwealth countries of the world. On this occasion, the British Council is organizing this kind of Mega Lunch. KISS was the only organization selected from Asia along with four other Commonwealth countries including Australia, South Africa, Ghana and Edinburgh (UK) to host Commonwealth Big Lunch.

Expressing his happiness Mr. Alan Gemmell OBE, Director, British Council India said, "We are inspired by the vision and determination of KISS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta to share the transformative power of education with tribal children. It was somewhat inevitable when we were asked to host a really big lunch in India that we turned to the KISS team to create an unforgettable celebration of the Commonwealth and of the importance of young people to the future Commonwealth. Through the Big Lunch at KISS, Bhubaneswar, we also bring the celebrations of our 70th anniversary in India to Odisha."

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT and KISS, thanked British Council for selecting KISS to host Big Commonwealth Lunch. "It is a matter of pride for Odisha to host the dignitaries from 53 Commonwealth countries who will certainly carry a part of Odisha with them," he said.

