The Novi Home & Garden Shows: The Novi Home & Garden Show April 6-8, 2018 is Blooming with Landscaping and Home Improvement Ideas and Resources

NOVI, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2018 / Spring is here and what better way to celebrate the emerging season than a trip to The Novi Home & Garden Show, April 6-8 at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

According to a recent survey conducted by Harris Poll for the National Association of Landscape Professionals of 2,034 U.S. adults:

Nine out of ten polled would prefer to live in a home surrounded by plants and trees;

71 percent feel it is important that their neighbors have well-maintained yards;

Nearly half (47 percent) of those surveyed would like to hire a landscape professional.

At The Novi Home & Garden Show, attendees can enjoy 20,000 sq. ft. of landscaped areas presented by a record number of landscapers. These indoor landscapes will feature patios, pergolas, water features and multiple mounds of mulch and plantings.

Throughout the course of the show, attendees can take in special speakers on the Plant Michigan Green Stage, supported by the Michigan Nursery and Landscape Association. Topics include 'Flourishing Perennials: Design, Selection and Maintenance of Perennials' by Senior Horticulturist and Grounds Manager of the Whiting Forest, The Dow Gardens, Chuck Martin, 'Five Simple Spring Enhancements for Your Yard,' from Jeremy Christianson of Michigan Landscape Design Services and how to be a 'Thoughtful Gardener: Environmentally Responsible Plant Use,' from Dr. Robert Schutzki, Michigan State University. A full listing of seminar speakers and their topics is at www.novihomeshow.com.

If landscaping isn't a top priority but other home projects are, there will be more than 300 exhibits and professionals experienced with attics to basements, decks to patios, windows to door walls and everything in between at The Novi Home & Garden Show.

The Novi Home & Garden Show will be held April 6-8 at the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi, Friday 2-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Adult admission (ages 13 and over) is $10; seniors (ages 55 and over) is $9; and children ages 12 and under admitted free! Special '$5 after 5' admission Friday and Saturday. At show entrance, sign up for a complimentary one-year subscription to Better Homes & Gardens, or other popular magazines. Parking is not included in ticket price.

For more information, advance tickets and coupons visit www.novihomeshow.com. Coupon for $1 off admission available at Metro Detroit Dunkin Donuts locations, Indoor Outdoor Resource magazine and Detroit News Homestyle. $1-off admission coupon also available at www.novihomeshow.com and on our Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/NoviHomeandGardenShows, Pinterest - www.pinterest.com/hbaofsemi - and Instagram - www.instagram.com/novihomeandgardenshows pages. A special $2 off coupon available at Great Lakes Ace Hardware stores in Metro Detroit. Advance tickets also available online at novihomeshow.com, courtesy of Mosquito One, because standing in line bites.

SOURCE: The Novi Home & Garden Show