sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,25 Euro		-0,092
-1,45 %
WKN: A1JGY5 ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 Ticker-Symbol: JWG1 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,475
6,758
16:36
23.03.2018 | 16:02
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, March 23

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
SUE MACDONALD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY RELATING TO THE WOOD GROUP EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2016 - 2017 PURCHASE PERIOD
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL963 shares awarded
£6.02486 shares sold
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		 963 options awarded

486 options sold at £6.02
e)Date of the transaction
2018-03-21
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
BOB MACDONALD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
CEO - SPECIALIST TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY RELATING TO THE WOOD GROUP EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2016 - 2017 PURCHASE PERIOD
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL506 shares awarded
£6.02255 shares sold
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		506 options awarded

255 options sold at £6.02
e)Date of the transaction
2018-03-21
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
NINA SCHOFIELD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY, ENVIRONMENT AND ASSURANCE

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY RELATING TO THE WOOD GROUP EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2016 - 2017 PURCHASE PERIOD
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL256 shares awarded
£6.0289 shares sold
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		 256 options awarded

89 options sold at £6.02
e)Date of the transaction
2018-03-21
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

© 2018 PR Newswire