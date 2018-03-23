WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

SUE MACDONALD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY RELATING TO THE WOOD GROUP EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2016 - 2017 PURCHASE PERIOD c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 963 shares awarded £6.02 486 shares sold d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 963 options awarded



486 options sold at £6.02 e) Date of the transaction

2018-03-21 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

BOB MACDONALD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

CEO - SPECIALIST TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY RELATING TO THE WOOD GROUP EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2016 - 2017 PURCHASE PERIOD c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 506 shares awarded £6.02 255 shares sold d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 506 options awarded



255 options sold at £6.02 e) Date of the transaction

2018-03-21 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them