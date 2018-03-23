Ethereum News UpdateReports surfaced on Friday that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is thinking of spinning off its "Quorum" blockchain division into a separate company. Is this good for cryptocurrencies like Ethereum? Is it bad?Let's take a closer look…Quorum is JPMorgan's attempt to build a blockchain. You can think of it as a corporate version of Ethereum, with the noticeable difference being that Quorum is a permissioned blockchain and Ethereum is not. This subtle difference limits innovation on Quorum by dictating who can or cannot write to its blockchain.JPMorgan is "still in the early days" of making this decision, but according.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...