Shares in home safety product manufacturer Sprue Aegis plummeted by almost 30% on Friday as the company's distribution agreement with Newell Brands has soured. Sprue Aegis received a written notice from Newell's company BRK Brands on 22 March which alleged that Aegis had breached provisions of the distribution agreement relating to its use of BRK trademarks. The letter from BRK Brands continued to state that the breach is "not curable" and that following immediate termination of the agreement it ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...