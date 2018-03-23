New home sales in America dipped last month, amid softness in the Midwest and West of the country. However, the decline was more than comfortably offset by upwards revisions to the prior month. Sales fell by 0.6% month-on-month in February to reach an annualised pace of 618,000, according to the Department of Commerce. Economists forecasts had called for a reading of 620,000. However, the prior month's readings was revised from an initial print of 593,000 to 622,000. In parallel, the pipeline of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...