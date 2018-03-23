Avolon, the international aircraft leasing company, today announces that Sapphire Aviation Finance I Limited and Sapphire Aviation Finance I (US) LLC (collectively the "Issuers" or "SAPA 2018-1"), newly established special purpose companies, closed a total of US$768.4 million of Fixed Rate Secured Notes (the "Issue").

The Issue comprised of US$633 million of 4.250% Series A Fixed Rate Secured Notes (the "Series A Notes") issued at a 4.30% yield; US$97 million of 5.926% Series B Fixed Rate Secured Notes (the "Series B Notes") issued at a 6.00% yield; and US$38.38 million of 7.385% Series C Fixed Rate Secured Notes (the "Series C Notes") issued at a 7.50% yield (collectively, the "Notes"). The Notes are rated:

Fitch KBRA Series A A A Series B BBB BBB Series C BB BB

The Issuers also offered E Notes and S Certificates (together the "Equity Notes") representing the equity interest in SAPA 2018-1, a majority of which were purchased by a third party and a minority of which were purchased by Avolon.

The Notes are backed by a portfolio of 41 aircraft (the "Portfolio"), with an appraised value of $962.4m, which will be acquired by SAPA 2018-1 from Avolon using the proceeds of the issuance. The Portfolio comprises a mix of narrowbody and twin-aisle aircraft leased to 30 lessees based in 19 countries. As at 9 February 2018, the Portfolio had an average weighted age of 12 years. Avolon will act as servicer with respect to the Portfolio and any additional aircraft acquired by the Issuers.

Dómhnal Slattery, CEO Avolon commented: "The disposal of 41 aircraft from the Avolon fleet, facilitated by the launch of the Sapphire vehicle, opens another channel for Avolon to bring third party investment into the mid-life aircraft space whilst increasing our managed fleet, and expanding our footprint as a servicer in the ABS market."

Wells Fargo acted as Sole Structuring Agent, Sole E Note Placement Agent and Joint Bookrunner. BNP Paribas and Crédit Agricole also acted as Joint Bookrunners for the transaction. BNP Paribas was the Liquidity Facility provider to the Issuers.

Clifford Chance advised Avolon and the Issuers, and Hughes Hubbard Reed LLP acted as counsel to the Joint Lead Structuring Agents.

About Avolon

Headquartered in Ireland, with offices in the United States, Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong and Shanghai, Avolon provides aircraft leasing and lease management services. Avolon is a wholly-owned, indirect subsidiary of Bohai Capital Holding Co., Ltd., a Chinese public company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SLE: 000415). Avolon is the world's third largest aircraft leasing business with a owned, managed and committed fleet, as of 31 December, 2017 of 908 aircraft.

