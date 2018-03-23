Dentons, in Collaboration with Generation Success, Marks International Women's Day

LONDON, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Dentons Black Professionals Network was delighted to host an International Women's Day event in collaboration with Generation Success as part of Generation Success' Power Series.

The event was attended by over 70 students and young professionals who had the opportunity to listen to a panel of female business leaders share their personal journey to success and their experiences as industry leaders.

The panellists at the event were:

Key topics included top tips for career progression such as selling yourself, using what makes you unique to advance your career and collaborating with others. Our panellists also talked about the challenges they had overcome to get to where they were today.

Jo Davies Spoke about being made redundant 6 times during her career in the manufacturing and retail industries and how she used her experience in brand implementation and client services to change careers and progress to management level to become UK Managing Director at VIM Group.

Li Yu provided insight into the skills needed to be successful including demonstrating your knowledge and experience, making 'your skills indispensable' through establishing a niche and demonstrating your unique offering.

Mary Boakye shared the importance of excellence, being resilient and strategic as well as the importance of giving back to help others achieve.

Naa Mettle-Nunoo talked about her experience as a career driven woman suffering with post natal depression, finding God and how it led to true career success - she is now a VP at Barclays Capital.

The rest of the evening included 9 mentors and mentees taking part in speed mentoring sessions resulting in 36 speed mentoring relationships. The event also led to several professionals volunteering to mentor the students in attendance and many students expressing interest in becoming involved with Generation Success.

Dentons is proud to have supported Generation Success in providing a platform for individuals to learn and share with each other on International Women's Day 2018. Dentons is committed to achieving gender parity and is targeting a partnership where at least 30% of the partners are women by 2020.

About Generation Success

Generation Success is a not for profit organisation that aims to empower all people of diversity to achieve their career aspirations. Generation Success provides career and professional development, access to industry experts and works with its extensive network to advance social mobility and remove barriers to success. http://www.generation-success.com

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's largest law firm, delivering quality and value to clients around the globe. Dentons is a leader on the Acritas Global Elite Brand Index, a BTI Client Service 30 Award winner and recognized by prominent business and legal publications for its innovations in client service, including founding Nextlaw Labs and the Nextlaw Global Referral Network. Dentons' polycentric approach and world-class talent challenge the status quo to advance client interests in the communities in which we live and work. http://www.dentons.com.

