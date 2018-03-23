Automotive Supercharger Market Worth 10.95 Billion USD by 2025

PUNE, India, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Automotive Supercharger Market by Components, Technology (Centrifugal, Twin-Screw, Roots), Vehicle Type (PC, CV, Motorcycle), Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel), Power Source (Engine Driven, Electric Motor Driven), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets',the global Automotive Supercharger Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.27% from 2017 to 2025, to reach a market size of USD 10.95 Billion by 2025 from USD 7.26 Billion in 2017.

The major factors driving the growth of the Automotive Supercharger Market are stringent fuel efficiency norms introduced by various governments, OEMs working towards engine downsizing, and rising disposable incomes leading to greater sales of high-end vehicles.

Gasoline engine vehicles hold the largest market share in 2017

The gasoline engine vehicles hold the largest share of the Automotive Supercharger market. This is because gasoline engines do not produce the amount of exhaust gases that can be produced by diesel engines. The gasoline engine superchargers are connected to the engine crankshaft through belts. Thus, as the engine rpm increases, the gasoline engine driven supercharger also increases the power of the vehicle. This evades the turbo lag that is encountered in a diesel engine driven vehicle.

Roots technology - Largest share of Automotive Supercharger Market in 2017

Roots supercharging technology is a tested and reliable forced induction technology. Hence, the market of roots superchargers is the largest. The updated version of the roots technology is the twin-screw technology, which uses screws in place of rotors. However, the latest supercharging technology, which is the centrifugal technology, has convenient architecture, high efficiency, and low maintenance. Hence, the growth of this technology is expected to be significant in the near future.

North America: Growing enthusiasm for car racing and sports in the US is propelling the growth of North American market

The growth of the Automotive Supercharger Market in the North American region is expected to be driven by growing production of gasoline engine vehicles, engine downsizing, government regulations about fuel efficiency, and growing disposable incomes.

The report profiles the most promising players in the Automotive Supercharger market. The market presents an interesting picture of a large number of big and small players that have become a force to reckon. The key players in this market are Honeywell (US), Eaton (Ireland), Valeo (France), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), Federal-Mogul (US), IHI Corporation (Japan), Paxton (US), A&A Corvette (US), Vortech Engineering (US), Rotrex (Denmark), and Aeristech (UK).

