Lite Access Awarded Rural Fibre Optic Deployment Contract from Gigaclear for West Oxfordshire, United Kingdom

VANCOUVER, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: LTE) (OTC PINK: LTCCF) is pleased to announce that Gigaclear plc ("Gigaclear") has awarded the Company a rural fibre optic deployment contract to bring ultrafast, full fibre broadband to up to 10,000 homes in West Oxfordshire, United Kingdom. The total expected value of this award is upwards of $29,000,000 with completion of the works anticipated by the end of 2019.

Carlo Shimoon, CEO of Lite Access, stated, "This is a watershed moment for our Company and validates the premium quality of our work and ramp up in the UK over the past year.Our cutting-edge fibre deployment technologies are ideally suited for this rural environment and we expect to expand our strategic relationship with Gigaclear in support of their growing rural fibre coverage.We could not be more excited about this first, of what we expect will be many, opportunities. We are pleased with the direction the Company is heading, our growth potential, and ensuring that we remain a world leader in this industry to unlock the full fibre future in the UK and elsewhere."

About Gigaclear

Gigaclear is dedicated to building and operating ultrafast, pure Fibre-to-the-Premises broadband networks in rural Britain. It offers Gigabit services to over 60,000 homes and businesses to date across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Gloucestershire, Kent, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire, Oxfordshire, Rutland and Worcestershire. Gigaclear builds networks using commercial investment but it has also been awarded contracts in 2017 as part of the Government subsidised BDUK rural broadband programme in Devon, Essex, Gloucestershire, Herefordshire, Northamptonshire, Somerset and Wiltshire. For more information, refer to Gigaclear's website: https://www.gigaclear.com/

About Lite Access

Lite Access Technologies Inc. is a world leader in the use of innovative and proven micro/narrow trenching technologies, alternate methods of deployment and specialist products which transform the cost the network deployment for telecommunications operators. Lite Access has successfully deployed or enabled deployment of thousands of kilometres of broadband networks throughout North America and the United Kingdom as well as South America, Africa, Australia and Asia.

As part of its suite of services Lite Access provides clients with integrated solutions or select components for the design and implementation of fibre optic networks. Lite Access' products have been deployed in many high-profile communication networks including Olympic facilities, military and government, numerous communities throughout the United Kingdom, the USA and Canada as well as global telecommunications companies that have adopted Lite Access as the "solution of choice" for the least invasive, most cost effective and future-proof fibre optic connectivity available.

Lite Access' installation technology and proprietary products extend a network provider's ability to deliver true broadband connectivity directly to end-users, such as homes, businesses, government and educational institutions, and emergency response facilities. Lite Access remains flexible and innovative in its commitment to provide global clients and partners with the most cost effective and proven fibre connectivity solutions available.

