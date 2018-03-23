sprite-preloader
23.03.2018
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Klövern AB (publ): Klövern's Annual report and Sustainability report for 2017

Klövern's Annual report (Swedish version) and Sustainability report (Swedish version) for 2017 are now available for downloading from Klövern's website, www.klovern.se.

Printed versions are estimated to be available on 11 April and can be ordered via Klövern's website.

The annual report in English is scheduled to be put on the website on 18 April, followed by the printed version on 4 May.

Klövern AB (publ)

For additional information:
Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se
Lars Norrby, IR, +46 76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.

This information is information that Klövern AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 16:30 CET on 23 March 2018.

180323 Klöverns annual report and Sustainability report for 2017 (pdf) (http://hugin.info/134084/R/2179029/840962.pdf)


