Jackpotjoy PLC - Additional Listing of Ordinary Shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2018 / Jackpotjoy plc (LSE: JPJ) (the "Company"), announces that, following the exercise of convertible debentures of The Intertain Group Limited, on 21 March 2018 and 22 March 2018 it has issued 56,499 new ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the capital of the Company ("Additional Shares") and that an application has been made for the Additional Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority by way of a Standard Listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. The Additional Shares rank equally with existing ordinary shares of the Company.

It is expected that admission will occur at 8.00 a.m. on Wednesday 28 March 2018. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

For the purpose of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company's total issued ordinary share capital consists of 74,133,930 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for calculations to determine if they have a notifiable interest in the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules or if such interest has changed.

About Jackpotjoy plc

Jackpotjoy plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. Jackpotjoy plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the InterCasino (www.intercasino.com), Costa (www.costabingo.com), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com) and Botemania (www.botemania.es) brands. For more information about Jackpotjoy plc, please visit www.jackpotjoyplc.com.

