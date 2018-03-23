REC Silicon ASA - Successfully completed bond issue

REC Silicon ASA has successfully completed a USD 110 million senior secured bond issue with maturity date 13th April 2023. Settlement date is expected to be 13 April 2018.



In connection with the bond issue, the company offered a conditional buy-back of its outstanding senior unsecured bonds with maturity 3 May 2018 ((REC03 with ISIN NO0010607476) and its outstanding convertible bonds with maturity 11 September 2018 (with ISIN NO0010687304).



Arctic Securities and DNB Markets acted as joint lead managers for the bond issue. An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on Oslo Børs.



About REC Silicon

REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the Company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.



