City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Correction: Dividend Declaration

The issuer wishes to advise that the announcement released yesterday at 10:07

had the incorrect payment date. This should have read 18 May 2018. We apologise

for any inconvenience.



City Merchants High Yield Trust

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

CORRECTION Dividend Declaration

The payment date of the dividend announced yesterday should have been 18 May 2018 rather than 20 May 2018 as quoted yesterday. All other details remain the same.

HEADLINE: 1st Interim Dividend

The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the 1st interim dividend in respect of the year ended 31 December 2018 of 2.5 pence per Ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on 18 May 2018, to shareholders on the register on 20 April 2018. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 19 April 2018.

The Board continues to target total dividends of 10 pence for the current year.

Issued for and on behalf of City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited.

Contacts :

Hilary Jones

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 825323

23 March 2018