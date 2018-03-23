LONDON AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC - Further re Agreement to sell Brixton Markets for £37.25M

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
23 March 2018
LONDON & ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC ("LAP'):
FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT RE AGREEMENT TO SELL BRIXTON MARKETS FOR £37.25M
Further to the announcement made on 22 February 2018 regarding the agreement to sell Brixton Markets ("the Markets') for £37.25m, LAP today announces that the tenant of the Markets, Market Village Limited, has exercised its pre-emption rights to acquire the Markets. The tenant will now be acquiring the Markets on the same terms as previously agreed and announced.
