Aircraft Filters Market Worth 10.11 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new research report "Aircraft Filters Market by Type (Liquid Filters, Air Filters), Application (Hydraulic System, Engine, Avionics, Cabin), End Use (Military, Commercial, Business), Aircraft Type, Platform, Consumption, Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to reach USD 10.11 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Factors such as an increase in passenger traffic, increase in aircraft deliveries, and short replacement cycles of aircraft filters is expected to drive the aircraft filters market.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 87 Tables and58 Figures spread through 158 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Aircraft Filters Market - Global Forecast to 2022"



https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/aerospace-filters-market-263556495.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Air filters segment, by type, projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

By type, the air filters segment of the aircraft filters market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Owing to the recent concerns about contiguous diseases such as Ebola, SARS, and swine flu, the air filters market has seen a tremendous growth as these filter bacteria and viruses from the aircraft cabin air.

Engine segment, by application, projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

By application, the engine segment of the aircraft filters market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, as engines need to be provided with clean fuel for optimum performance. These filters also need to be replaced at regular intervals of time.

Ask for PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=263556495

Military segment projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

By end-use, the military segment of the aircraft filters market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The shorter replacement period of aircraft filters in military aircraft in comparison to commercial aircraft is expected to drive this segment in comparison to the other end-use segments in the aircraft filters market.

Asia-Pacific is projected to witness highest growth during the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific region is one of the fastest-growing markets in the aircraft filters market due to an increase in the number of flight hours and passenger traffic. Countries such as India and China have seen a tremendous increase in regional passenger traffic. This increase in passenger traffic and flight hours is expected to boost the demand for aircraft filters in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

Major players in the aircraft filters market include Parker Hannifin (US), Pall (US), Donaldson (US), CLARCOR, Inc. (US), and Freudenberg (Germany).

Know more about the Aircraft Filters Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/aerospace-filters-market-263556495.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit Our Blog: http://mnmblog.org/market-research/aerospace-defence

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets