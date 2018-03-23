With 80 news outlets, including global superpower CNN, in attendance on 20 Feb. at the Türk Telekom Arena, famed Turkish football club, Galatasaray SK announced a multi-year sponsorship with Jeunesse Global.

Galatasaray Sports Club Chairman Mustafa Cengiz pointed to the "joining of power" between fast-growing Jeunesse and one of the biggest and most-famed football clubs in Europe as key to the partnership.

The deal is the latest in a string of athletic sponsorships Jeunesse has entered including FC Seoul in South Korea and the SESC volleyball clubs in Brasil. The sponsorships fall into the company's strategy to further build global awareness of the Jeunesse brand and to introduce its products to additional customers around the world.

Galatasaray SK competes in the top-ranked Süper Lig, and has won more than 50 titles. The team plays home games at Türk Telekom Stadium, which holds more than 52,000 fans a perfect stage for the Jeunesse brand. In addition to stadium signage, the partnership will feature strategic player product endorsements, a VIP room at the stadium, use of the Jeunesse brand on television broadcasts and exposure on the club's extensive social media outlets.

Chief Visionary Officer, Scott Lewis, commented: "We are excited to join forces with one of the most storied football clubs in Europe. Galatasaray SK is a well-liked and successful club with brand values that align with Jeunesse and our commitment to providing quality, innovation and a top-notch brand experience. We believe our products are a perfect match for Galatasaray's passionate fan base, and we can't wait for them to experience what it's like to live Jeunesse."

Founded in 1905, Galatasaray SK is part of the Galatasaray Sports Club, spanning 14 branches and 1,400 athletes. For more on the club, visit Galatasaray.org.

About Jeunesse

Jeunesse is a global direct selling company with a mission to positively impact the world by helping people look and feel young, while empowering them to unleash their potential. The company's exclusive skin care and nutritional products form a comprehensive Youth Enhancement System. With multilingual customer service, back office support and a global enrollment system, Jeunesse utilizes a cutting-edge platform to share innovative products, training and support through 32 fully operational offices to markets in more than 140 countries. Learn more at jeunesseglobal.com

