Wall Street was trading on a mixed note roughly two hours on from the open, despite two better-than-expected readings on the economy, with traders heading into the weekend mulling the implications of the latest round of global trade tensions. At 1536 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrials Average was up by 0.16% or 40.17 points to 23,996.92, alongside a dip of 0.01% or 0.19 points for the S&P 500 to 2,643.78, while the Nasdaq Composite was to be seen drifting lower by 0.28% or 20.05 points to 7,142.95. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...