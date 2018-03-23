Introducing the Breitling Squad Concept

LONDON, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Breitling Cinema Squad With

Brad Pitt, Charlize Theron, Adam Driver

and Daniel Wu

Breitling is pleased to announce the gifted actors who are the members of the first Breitling squads. This imaginative idea involves creating three-person groups (the squads) whose members are all recognized masters in their respective professions. Rooted in the dynamic values of Breitling - action, purpose, and pioneering spirit - this concept focuses on the bond created between people brought together by a shared endeavour and common goal, and will be presented in Breitling's advertising campaigns.

The Breitling Cinema Squad includes Brad Pitt, Charlize Theron, Adam Driver & Daviel Wu.

The Breitling Explorers Squad including Bertrand Piccard, David De Rothschild & Inge Solheim has been announced.

The Breitling Surfers Squad including Kelly Slater, Stephanie Gilmore & Sally Fitzgibbons has also been announced.

