The European Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

The European Investment Trust plc ("the Company')

The Company announces that on 23 March 2018 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 25 pence each on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase: 23 March 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 5,500 Lowest price per share 870.0p Highest price per share 870.0p

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 42,001,269 ordinary shares in issue. Each of the Company's shares carries one vote. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights of the Company is 42,001,269.

23 March 2018

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House

51 New North Road

Exeter

EX4 4EP