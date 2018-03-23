Ripple News Update
Although Yahoo! Inc. went down in flames in North America-Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) bought its core assets at firesale prices-Yahoo! Japan (TYO:4689) maintains a strong presence in East Asia.
Now the platform is looking to leverage its popularity by opening a cryptocurrency exchange in Japan. There's a lot to unpack from this development. The obvious takeaway, however, is that this is good for cryptos that lean heavily on East Asian trading volumes, including Ripple (XRP).
More than 40% of XRP trading volumes currently come from South Korea. It would benefit Ripple to appear on more.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Although Yahoo! Inc. went down in flames in North America-Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) bought its core assets at firesale prices-Yahoo! Japan (TYO:4689) maintains a strong presence in East Asia.
Now the platform is looking to leverage its popularity by opening a cryptocurrency exchange in Japan. There's a lot to unpack from this development. The obvious takeaway, however, is that this is good for cryptos that lean heavily on East Asian trading volumes, including Ripple (XRP).
More than 40% of XRP trading volumes currently come from South Korea. It would benefit Ripple to appear on more.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...