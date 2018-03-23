Hannover House, Inc.: Critically Acclaimed Family Film, Getting Grace, Opens to Robust Theatrical Response

CENTER VALLEY, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2018 / "GETTING GRACE," the critically-praised family film from director and star Daniel Roebuck, opened in theatres across the USA today to robust consumer response, reports distributor Hannover House (OTC PINK: HHSE). Morning and Matinee ticket sales at key locations were outpacing major studio titles on a per-theatre basis, including "Pacific Rim" and "Midnight Sun," reflecting the recent spike in movie-goer interest in faith and family films. "GETTING GRACE" is now playing at fifty-nine locations across the country, with another fifty locations planned for expansion over the next three weeks. Tickets are on sale at major sites such as Fandango.com and RegMovies.com.

"This is an exciting launch for the film," said Eric Parkinson, C.E.O. of Hannover House. "Daniel Roebuck's multi-city tour generated a tremendous amount of positive word-of-mouth buzz, and we think this was a major contributor to the current presale and early attendance success. We are hopeful that the film will continue to perform at this level and enable us to significantly expand the release over the coming weeks beyond our currently targeted locations,' he concluded.

Daniel Roebuck is a widely recognized star from over one-hundred feature film roles (including "THE FUGITIVE", "U.S. MARSHALLS" and the current Christian theatrical hit "LET THERE BE LIGHT") as well as from the enormously successful TV series recurring roles in "LOST" and 8-seasons of "MATLOCK" with Andy Griffith. During the recently completed, multi-city Bus Tour, Roebuck was joined in different cities by other cast members, including newcomer Madelyn Dundon in the title role and film veteran Marsha Dietlein. "GETTING GRACE" tells the story of a teenaged girl's unusual response to a terminal cancer diagnosis. Other stars include Dana Ashbrook, Timothy Goodwin and Duane Whitaker. The film is rated PG-13 and has already won the best picture accolade at two, major film festivals.

"GETTING GRACE" is being distributed to theatres beginning on March 23 by Getting Grace Film, LLC, with theatrical servicing, booking and marketing by Hannover House, Inc., a leading distributor of independent films. Major theatre circuits supporting the film's release include AMC, B&B, Chakeres, Regal, Harkins, Marcus, Malco and U.E.C. Theatres.

To learn more about the film, to see theatre locations or to view the trailer, visit the website at: www.GettingGraceTheMovie.com

TITLE LISTING INFORMATION:

TITLE: GETTING GRACE

GENRE: Comedy / Drama

DIRECTOR: Daniel Roebuck

STARS: Madelyn Dundon, Marsha Dietlin, Daniel Roebuck, Duane Whitaker and Dana Ashbrook.

WRITERS: Daniel Roebuck and Jeff Lewis

PRODUCERS: Daniel Roebuck, Tammy Roebuck, Mark Rupp, Davie Cabral

LOGLINE:

When a spunky teenaged girl with terminal cancer decides to make her own funeral arrangements, she sets in motion a plan that affects all of those around her in unexpected and positive ways.

TITLE SPECS: 2017 Production, Color, Dolby Stereo, 112 Mins., 2.35:1 Aspect Ratio.

MPAA RATING: PG 13, for thematic elements and some suggestive material.

INITIAL THEATRICAL RELEASE DATE: March 23, 2018

FILM WEBSITE: www.GettingGraceTheMovie.com

FILM SYNOPSIS: Audiences would be hard-pressed to find a more likable protagonist in any film. GRACE, the title character, is funny, sarcastic, empathetic and riveting. But, unfortunately, she is going to die.

Although Grace's time is short, her positive impact on the world around her is monumental. The story is about a young girl who knows that she is dying. Grace goes into a funeral home to learn about death and ends up teaching the disenfranchised funeral director, BILL, about life.

We soon learn that while trying to "hedge the bet" about her afterlife possibilities she is also trying her best to prepare her mother, VENUS, for a future without her only child. Venus, we learn, is not dealing with the sad imminent truth well and is reverting to her old ways of drinking and "drugging." Simultaneously, Grace humorously hijacks an ironically named "EMBRACE LIFE" class offered by her hospital for children dealing with their own fatal diseases and moves it to the funeral home. Not only does she do her best to teach the adults in her life to live their lives to the fullest, she has the same effect on her peers. And she discovers love, herself.

Grace is also desperately searching for someone to take care of her mother. Will it be Bill, REVEREND OSBURN (the hospital's chaplain) or RON, the charismatic and successful author of a book about the afterlife. Once those around her actually "GET" Grace (meaning they finally understand her), every one of them is able to transition to their own new life.

"GETTING GRACE" is an extraordinary story with a lead character who affects a chain of positive events in the lives of all she comes in contact with…be they doctors or morticians or her own mother. Through Grace, her loved ones learn that life need not be lived long to be lived fully.

SOURCE: Hannover House, Inc.