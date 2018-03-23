London's FTSE 250 index finished lightly lower 0.33% on Friday, with the worst of the morning's losses rubbed out as the initial blows of the US-China trade battle were not as fearsome as feared. Nevertheless global trade tensions were enough to sent traders scuttling into risk-off mode, pushing gold up to its highest level in over a month, which lifted Hochschild Mining to the top of the mid-cap leaderboard. "The uncertainty surrounding the trade war has made gold more attractive," said market ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...