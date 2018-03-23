sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,737 Euro		-0,924
-19,82 %
WKN: A12FHW ISIN: GB00BRS65X63 Ticker-Symbol: 2IV 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
INDIVIOR PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INDIVIOR PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,311
4,387
19:44
4,361
4,419
19:44
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC
HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC2,227-2,75 %
INDIVIOR PLC3,737-19,82 %