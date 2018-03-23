File hosting service storage Dropbox saw its shares soar more than 40% in its market debut on Friday, with investors rushing to get their hands on a piece of the biggest tech IPO in over twelve months. Dropbox opened at $29, giving the company a market valuation of $12.67bn, well above the $10bn valuation given to the group in its most recent round of private funding, and brought to an end to a year-long dry spell in terms of big names floating in the technology sector since Snap's IPO in March ...

