US president Donald Trump said on Twitter that he was considering vetoing the $1.3tn budget bill passed by Congress late Thursday night, increasing the risk of another government shutdown. The president complained about the bill because it doesn't fully fund his border wall with Mexico and doesn't offer any protections for the undocumented immigrants brought to the US when they were children. The Deferred Action and Childhood Arrivals programme implemented by president Obama offered protection ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...