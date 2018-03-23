SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of a Class Action Concerning the Sale of ZAIS Group Holdings, Inc. to Z Acquisition LLC - ZAIS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased ZAIS Group Holdings, Inc. ("ZAIS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZAIS) stock prior to January 12, 2018 .

You are hereby notified that a class action has commenced in New Jersey district court challenging the fairness of the sale of ZAIS Group Holdings, Inc. to Z Acquisition LLC. ZAIS' CIO and Chairman of the Board, Christian Zugel, is the sole managing member of Z Acquisition. Under the terms of the agreement, ZAIS shareholders will receive $4.10 for each share of ZAIS stock they own. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/mna/zais-group-holdings-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The class action concerns whether the Board of ZAIS breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Z Acquisition LLC is underpaying for ZAIS shares, thus unlawfully harming ZAIS shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

