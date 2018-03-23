Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Synthetic Food Colors Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the chemicals industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of synthetic food colors and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180323005372/en/

Global Synthetic Food Colors Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The growth of the pharmaceutical industry due to increasing affordability of consumers, primarily in emerging markets, is anticipated to drive the global demand for synthetic food colors," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "To meet the growing demand the suppliers of synthetic food colors are increasingly upgrading their scale of manufacturing and operations," added Tridib.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Synthetic Food Colors Market:

Increasing consumer preference for clean-label products in food and beverage industry

Rising adoption of multi-color concoctions in processed foods

Growing demand for food traceability among buyers

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Increasing consumer preference for clean-label products in food and beverage industry:

Several food and beverage products are increasingly being subjected to evolving customer health concerns and lifestyle changes. The customer's preference for clean-label products has also increased, and they are now demanding detailed information on the sourcing, processing, and application of synthetic food colors in food and beverage products before making purchase decisions. Clean label can be defined as the formulation of a product to remove artificial additives, preservatives, stabilizers, and thickeners. Moreover, the growing popularity of this trend has resulted in a decline in the use of synthetic food colors and increase in the adoption of natural colors.

Rising adoption of multi-color concoctions in processed foods:

In the processed foods sector, there is a rise in the adoption of multi-color concoctions. Innovations in synthetic food colors in the food industry have resulted in colorful concoctions such as rainbow bagels and unicorn lattes in food products. Moreover, the increasing use of imagery in social media platforms such as Instagram has fuelled the consumer's demand for foods that look attractive. Also, this has increased the supplier's focus on offering such products

Growing demand for food traceability among buyers:

There is a rise in the global trading of food items, which, in turn, has resulted in an increase in the number of mandatory regulations on traceability throughout the supply chain. The growing demand for food traceability helps the buyers in better understanding the production processes leading to high-quality food products. Moreover, such mandatory regulations on traceability mainly focus on preventing foodborne illnesses.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now.

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Butadiene Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Aniline Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Copper Sulfate Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Carbonate Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180323005372/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com