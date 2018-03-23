Stocks extended their steep declines from the previous session going into the holiday-shortened Easter week, although they did come off their lows for the day as some analysts argued that the immediate escalation in global trade tensions had not been as bad as feared. Also giving the main share indices a lift in back-half of the session were better-than-expected readings on US durable goods orders and new home sales for the month of February, although late gains in the euro saw the Dax fall back ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...