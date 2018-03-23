Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Stackers Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the facilities management industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of stackers and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The demand for stackers is highly dependent on the growth of end-user industries such as e-commerce, infrastructure and power, and mining," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "Also, suppliers in the stackers industry are increasing their investments in developing automated stackers with advanced technologies, including the implementation of RFID, IIoT, and voice picking technologies within stacker systems," added Tridib.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Stackers Market:

Incorporation of automated systems

Incorporation of advanced technologies in stacker systems

Strategic alliances among suppliers of stackers

Incorporation of automated systems:

Suppliers in this market space are increasingly investing in manufacturing a variety of automated stacker systems to execute task-specific applications. This also includes the use of automated stacker cranes such as the automatic trilateral stacker crane that is used in warehouses with conventional racks. Moreover, the use of such automated systems offers several benefits including safety, smooth implementation, and a reduction in operational costs. Also, it helps in reducing the manual work which is otherwise required.

Incorporation of advanced technologies in stacker systems:

Globally, the suppliers of stacker systems are incorporating advanced technologies to enhance the operational efficiency of these systems. It includes the incorporation of technologies such as RFID, IIoT, and voice picking. Such technical advancements help the buyers in reducing the costs associated with operations and human resource. Also, the incorporation of these technologies enable the stackers to communicate independently with the warehouse administration system.

Strategic alliances among suppliers of stackers:

Though most suppliers in this market space are not involved in M&A, they are still working together in the form of strategic partnerships. This is because it gives each other the access to new channels while helping them bring about value-added solutions for their products. Moreover, it assists the buyers in procuring stackers with highly customized products, thereby enhancing their customer base.

