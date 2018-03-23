DNA Dynamics, Inc. Forms Blockchain DNA LLC

DNAD Announces New Company to Focus on Crypto Currency Developments

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2018 / DNA Dynamics, Inc. (OTC PINK: DNAD) announces today that is has formed a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Blockchain DNA LLC.

The company recently announced that it had sold the ATM Bitcoin Patent and would be left with a cash reserve in excess of $300,000 that would enable the new subsidiary to be self-funding in the medium term. The supplemental filing can be found on OTCMarkets.com.

DNA's CEO, Carl Grant, stated today that 'at Blockchain DNA we plan to build a small, but expert team centred around developments in the Blockchain and crypto-currency markets. With a startup fund of $300,000 tour newly launched division, will be able to start work in April on building a profitable business unit through 2018.'

DNA Dynamics, Inc. is currently vetting office space on the East Coast USA and will announce more information to shareholders once it has found a suitable location for their new operational center.

About DNA Dynamics, Inc.

Headquartered in Grandville, Michigan, and with operations in the UK, DNA Dynamics' business focuses building a sustainable and stable Crypto-currency ecosystem.

