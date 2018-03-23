1st Capital Bank Announces David Cohen Joins 1st Capital Bank as Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager

SALINAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2018 / 1st Capital Bank (OTC PINK: FISB) announced today that David Cohen has joined the bank as Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager based in Monterey. With an extensive background in commercial lending, Cohen will help support the Bank's growing loan portfolio.

'We are very pleased that David has joined the 1st Capital Bank team,' said Stuart Tripp, Regional President of Monterey, Salinas and King City for 1st Capital Bank. 'He is a skilled commercial banker with strong business ties to the Monterey and Salinas markets. David brings substantial credit skills that will fit nicely with the 1st Capital Bank tailored credit solution approach.'

'I am excited to join 1st Capital Bank's exceptional team,' said Cohen. 'The Bank has a phenomenal track record of fostering strong relationships with its clients and providing the customized service that's synonymous with community banking. I'm looking forward to building new relationships and continuing to provide our customers with the quality service they expect from 1st Capital Bank.'

Cohen's 18-year career has been focused on business banking, credit underwriting, and business development. Prior to joining 1st Capital Bank, Cohen spent several years in Relationship Manager roles at JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo Bank.

Cohen earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management from Keene State College in New Hampshire and is a resident of Monterey, CA.

