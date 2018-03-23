Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2018) - I-Minerals Inc. (TSXV: IMA) (OTCQB: IMAHF) (the "Company") announces that it has negotiated an extension agreement to its existing loan agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with a company controlled by a director of the Company Allan Ball (the "Lender"), pursuant to which the schedule of the $3,845,000 U.S. to be advanced by the Lender pursuant to the Loan Agreement has been extended through June 2018.

About I-Minerals Inc.

I-Minerals is developing multiple deposits of high purity, high value halloysite, quartz, potassium feldspar and kaolin at its strategically located Helmer-Bovill property in north central Idaho. A 2016 Feasibility Study on the Bovill Kaolin Deposit led by GBM Engineers LLC, who were responsible for overall project management and the process plant and infrastructure design, including OPEX and CAPEX estimated an After Tax NPV of US$249.8 million with a 25.8% After Tax IRR. Initial CAPEX was estimated at $108.3 million with a 3.7 year After Tax payback. Other engineering services were provided by HDR Engineering, Inc. (all environmental components; hydrology / hydrogeology; road design); Tetra Tech, Inc. (tailings storage facility design); Mine Development Associates (mine modelling; ore scheduling; mineral reserve estimation); and SRK Consulting (U.S.) Inc. (mineral resource estimation). The Project has received mine and water permits from the State of Idaho.

I-Minerals Inc.

per: "John Theobald"

John Theobald,

President & CEO

Contact:

Barry Girling

877-303-6573 or 604-303-6573 ext. 102

Email: info@imineralsinc.com

Or visit our website at www.imineralsinc.com

Paul J. Searle, Investor Relations

877-303-6573 or 604-303-6573 ext. 113

Email: psearle@imineralsinc.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

This News Release includes certain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of the Company are forward looking statements that involve various risks. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of the following factors, among others: changes in the world wide price of mineral market conditions, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risk associated with development, construction and mining operations, the uncertainty of future profitability and uncertainty of access to additional capital.