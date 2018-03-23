Quorum Technologies Inc. acquires VolocityMulti-Dimensional Imaging Platform

GUELPH, Ontario, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Canadian owned scientific integrator and developer, Quorum Technologies Inc. ("Quorum"), is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of the highly respected Volocity software application from PerkinElmer Health Sciences, Inc. Volocity software has long been recognized as a powerful, versatile and agnostic image acquisition and analysis platform and as such will bolster Quorum's portfolio of imaging products. Volocity is the gold standard from which many other imaging software packages have been developed. Volocity provides the most comprehensive and capable multi-dimensional imaging platform on the market. Benefitting from its built-in library management system, the software provides the most efficient means to capture, explore and analyze data.

Volocity is currently used for digital image acquisition and analysis by research scientists throughout the world. Quorum has been distributing Volocity software since it was first released by Improvision in January 2001. The Quorum team has an intimate understanding of this platform and can readily assist end users.

Quorum encourages both current and prospective Volocity users to forward requests for improvements and new features for the imaging suite to: features@quorumtechnologies.com.

Quorum support specialists are available at:

Email: volocity@quorumtechnologies.com

Online: https://quorumtechnologies.helpspot.com/

About Quorum Technologies Inc.

Quorum Technologies Inc. is a private, Canadian owned enterprise located in Puslinch, Ontario. The company develops and integrates microscopy solutions and is the leading provider of spinning disc confocal systems in Canada with over 60 of these installations across the country. Quorum has over 30 years of experience integrating microscope components to meet the goals of the scientific community and holds several patents with others in process. Quorum is helping to bring new innovative technologies to market for use in preclinical research, drug development and personalized medicine. For more information about Quorum Technologies Inc., please visit: www.quorumtechnologies.com

For further information: Media Contact: Seonaid Munro, Quorum Technologies, 519 824 0854 x 125, Seonaid@quorumtechnologies.com