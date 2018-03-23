Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2018) - Daniel Major, CEO of GoviEx Uranium speaks about the company's two uranium projects in Africa.

GoviEx Uranium is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

GoviEx Uranium (TSXV: GXU):

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of its African uranium properties. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its Falea Project in Mali.

