MEDFF Stock: A Resolution Is Days, if not Hours AwayThe marijuana stock sector is currently within the grips of a correction, but lower prices have done little to sway the enthusiasm for this sector as the investors who hunger for this sector remain unsatiated as they continue to enter this sector in droves.The catalyst fueling their demand and lust for this sector is that marijuana is set to become legal in Canada on a federal level in July, which will set precedence for the entire world. The retail investing community is pretty adamant that this date will act as catalyst, which is something we both agree upon, but whether this even turns out to be a bullish or bearish.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...