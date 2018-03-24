Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Fertilizers Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the chemicals industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of fertilizers and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180324005005/en/

Global Fertilizers Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Rapid growth in the global population and increasing incomes of consumers are major factors driving the demand for fertilizers," says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. "Also, various private firms and government organizations in developing economies such as South America, Africa, the Middle East, and APAC are taking initiatives to increase the awareness regarding benefits of fertilizers among smallholders and farmers," added Kowshik.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Fertilizers Market:

The steady rise in M&A deals in global fertilizers market

Increase in digitization of the supply chain

Incorporation of manufacturing technologies to increase production capacities

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

The steady rise in M&A deals in global fertilizers market:

Globally, there is a considerable rise in M&A activities in the fertilizer industry. To meet the growing demand for various types of fertilizers, businesses operating in this market space are increasingly implementing strategies to enhance their operational efficiency, competitive advantage, and expand their customer base. There is a high demand for different types of fertilizers including organic, inorganic, and bio-fertilizers. Moreover, the integration of the supply chain by large-scale fertilizer manufacturers helps the buyers to obtain better products and prices.

Increase in digitization of the supply chain:

Leading suppliers of fertilizers are looking to implement digitization across their supply chains. This is mainly because digitization enhances productivity, innovation, and creates new channels for sales and distribution. Also, the introduction of advanced analytical tools by the suppliers help in structuring data to gain actionable insights that assist in making better decisions. It even helps in tracing customers and production orders on a regular basis.

Incorporation of manufacturing technologies to increase production capacities:

With an aim, to improve their production capacities leading suppliers in the fertilizers industry are replacing old technologies with new and advanced technology. The increase in production capacities with high utilization rates will, in turn, help the suppliers in reducing their production costs. Moreover, an increase in production capacities will lead to an increase in the supply of fertilizers, thereby leading to a decline in the price of the chemicals in the market.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now.

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Butadiene Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Butadiene Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report Global Aniline Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Butadiene Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report Global Aniline Category Procurement Market Intelligence ReportGlobal Copper Sulfate Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Butadiene Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report Global Aniline Category Procurement Market Intelligence ReportGlobal Copper Sulfate Category Procurement Market Intelligence ReportGlobal Synthetic Food Colors Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Butadiene Category Procurement Market Intelligence ReportGlobal Aniline Category Procurement Market Intelligence ReportGlobal Copper Sulfate Category Procurement Market Intelligence ReportGlobal Synthetic Food Colors Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180324005005/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com