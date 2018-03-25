

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Qantas Airways Ltd. (QAN.AX, QUBSF.PK) said that its first Perth to London flight has taken off, marking the start of the only direct air link between Australia and Europe - and the fastest way of traveling between the two continents.



The history-making QF9, carrying more than 200 passengers and 16 crew, pushed back just before 7pm on Saturday evening and would land in London at 5am on Sunday.



Operated by a Boeing 787-9, the flight reduces total travel time by eliminating stopovers and taking advantage of the most favourable winds on any given day without having to factor in a mid-point in the Middle East or Asia when choosing a flight path.



Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce, 'This is a truly historic flight that opens up a new era of travel. For the first time, Australia and Europe have a direct air link....The original Kangaroo Route from Australia to London was named for the seven stops it made over four days back in 1947. Now we can do it in a single leap.'



Qantas said its customers can choose from three routes between Australia and London - the direct Perth-London service on the Dreamliner; a reinstated Sydney-Singapore-London service on the A380; and via Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth to London via Dubai with partner Emirates on mix of A380 and 777 aircraft.



