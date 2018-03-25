

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla's (TSLA) chief executive officer Elon Musk said that the company will slow down deliveries in Norway.



Elon made the announcement in a Twitter message Saturday, in response to a report that local authorities had ordered trucks carrying Teslas off the road more than half a dozen times. One truck not stopped by authorities ended up in an accident, which crushed two Model S vehicles on the trailer, according to the blog Electrek.



'I have just asked our team to slow down deliveries. It is clear that we are exceeding the local logistics capacity due to batch build and delivery. Customer happiness & safety matter more than a few extra cars this quarter,' Musk said in the tweet.



