

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP) or Sinopec Corp reported that its Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company for the twelve months ended 31 December 2017 was RMB 51.24 billion, up 9.8% year-on-year. Basic earnings per share were RMB 0.423.



The Company's turnover and other operating revenues reached RMB 2.36 trillion in 2017, up 22.2% from the previous year.



The company noted that its Board proposed a final dividend of RMB 0.40 per share, which combined with the interim dividend of RMB 0.10 per share, brought the full-year dividend to RMB 0.50 per share, up 100.8% from the previous year. Dividend payout ratio reached 118%. Total cash dividend to be paid for the full year was RMB 60.5 billion, highest since its listing.



