The latest market research report by Technavio on the global automotive power window motor marketpredicts a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global automotive power window motor market by application (passenger car and commercial vehicle) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global automotive power window motor market, according to Technavio automotive researchers:

Growing adoption of power window system: a major market driver

Increasing adoption of anti-pinch technology in power window system: emerging market trend

APAC dominated the global automotive power window motor market, accounting for approximately 44% of the market share

In 2017, the passenger car sector held the largest share of the market

Growing adoption of power window system: a major market driver

The growing adoption of power window system is one of the major factors driving the global automotive power window motor market. The demand for safety and occupant's convenience is a major driver propelling the adoption of advanced automobile safety systems. Currently, safety and convenience features are not limited to premium vehicles but are also provided in mid-level and entry-level vehicles. This is promoting the adoption of automobile safety systems such as power window system and subsequently, fostering the demand for automotive power window motors. Also, the penetration of power window system is not only limited to the passenger car segment but also increasing in the commercial vehicle segment as well.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive electronics, "The penetration of power window system is low in APAC as compared with the Americas and Europe. Due to the low penetration of vehicles equipped with power window system in APAC, there is a wider scope for adoption of power window system as a standardized and essential feature in vehicles, particularly in entry and mid-level LCVs and HCVs."

Increasing adoption of anti-pinch technology in power window system: emerging market trend

Anti-pinch technology is an active safety system provided in the power windows, sunroofs, sliding doors, lift gates, and tailgates of modern vehicles. The anti-pinch technology is now only limited to luxury and premium cars. But, its adoption is gradually increasing in the mid-segment passenger cars. The anti-pinch technology averts the winding up of the window if it senses an obstacle. The power window motor is fitted with a sensor to sense the obstacle and, thereby prevent the winding up of the window. The components manufacturers are developing the seventh generation of the anti-pinch technology that will feature a semiconductor instead of a relay.

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, APAC led the global automotive power window motor market, accounting for approximately 44% of the market share. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA in 2017. The market in APAC is anticipated to witness tremendous growth during the forecast period. However, the market share contributed by EMEA is expected to decrease slightly by 2022.

